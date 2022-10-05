Ronald B. "Ron" Gordon, 84, of Lancaster, passed away at Hamilton Arms on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Born in Everett, PA, he was the son of the late Stanley B. and Pauline (Dodson) Gordon. He was the loving husband of Bonnie (Heath) Gordon, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.
Most people know Ron as "Slim." He enjoyed hunting and fishing and building remote control model airplanes. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be very much missed.
In addition to his wife Bonnie, Ron is survived by his children David Gordon (wife, Hazel Rogers) of Columbia, PA, Jill Glessner of Bonita Springs, FL, Rodney Gordon (wife, Dorretta Rhoads) of Manheim, Susan Zimmerman (husband, Jay Zimmerman) of Lancaster, and Lisa Gregg (husband, Dale Gregg) of Leola; and his sister, Beverly Gordon Creps (husband, William Creps) of Bedford, PA; as well as 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Gordon.
The family would like to give a special thanks Compassus Hospice and the Hamilton Arms Facility and Staff for all their help and compassion.
A Viewing will take place at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 5:00-6:00 PM. A Funeral Service will take place immediately following at 6:00 PM. Committal will take place at Grandview Cemetery, St. Route 1040 Logging Road 31019 in Huntingdon County, PA 16678.
