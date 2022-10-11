Ronald B. Henry, 80 of Delaware, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Beebe Healthcare.
Ronald was born and raised in Lititz, Pennsylvania son of the late Paul and Viola (Unruh) Henry. Ronald worked as a draftsman for many years in New Holland. After retirement, he made his home at the Long Neck area of Millsboro, Delaware where he spent his days outside being on the water, especially fishing, which he loved and lived for. Ronald was also a friend of Jim.
In addition to his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Lisa Henry, wife of Todd Henry.
Ronald is survived by two sons, Shawn Henry and wife Gina, and Todd Henry; four grandchildren, Tory Henry, Amber Henry, Olivia Craig and Chris Craig; a great grandson, Nash; and a sister, Jeannette Uibel and husband Stanley.
No formal services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton, Delaware. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
