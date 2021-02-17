Ronald B. Bell, 81, of Brownstown, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021, after a sudden but courageous struggle with heart failure. Ron died peacefully surrounded by family.
Ron was born November 26, 1939 in Lancaster, the son and only child of the late Warren and Gloria (Helm) Bell. He was united in marriage to Janet M. (Mark) Bell on July 7, 1962. Their love and devotion to each other and their family were the foundation of their life together. Ron met the love of his life, his wife of 58 years, while both were serving at Mt. Gretna working in a church camp kitchen.
Ron was the father of Gregory S. (Susan) Bell of Lampeter, PA and Michael L. (Karen) Bell of Davidson, NC, and the grandfather of five.
A devoted and loving husband and father, Ron enjoyed family get-togethers, hunting, golf, and Penn State football. Family was everything to Ron, a selfless, hard-working and caring role model to his sons and grandchildren. Ron enjoyed small game hunting with his father-in-law, Albert Mark, his brother-in-law, Robert Mark and his two sons. For many years, Ron was an avid golfer and spent weekend afternoons at Lebanon Valley Golf Course, Fairview Golf Course and Royal Oaks Golf Club (where he made a hole-in-one on # 5 on May 20, 2002). On fall Saturdays, Ron cheered on the Nittany Lions football team and then enjoyed analyzing the many wins and few losses with his two sons (both loyal Penn State alumni).
Ron was a member of the record-setting 1957 J.P. McCaskey High School Men's Tennis Team. Ron and his partner Charles Friedman won the PIAA State Doubles Championship, while teammate Alan Koth won the PIAA State Singles Championship. As reported in the May 26, 1957 Lancaster Sunday News, "It was the first time in the history of PIAA tennis that one school carried home both titles."
Ron was a 1961 graduate of Lebanon Valley College with a B.A. in History, which began a life-long love for studying history. An admirer of many U.S. military generals (William T. Sherman, Robert E. Lee and George S. Patton, Jr. to name a few) and Sir Winston S. Churchill, he read extensively about the American Civil War and World War II.
Ron served in the U.S. Army as a Russian translator, training at the U.S. Army Language Institute from 1962 to 1963, and then as a "boots on the ground" translator in West Berlin from 1963 to 1965. He was honorably discharged on April 14, 1965 with the rank of SP5 E5.
Following in the footsteps of his father Warren, Ron was in the insurance business for most of his career, first with Gingrich Insurance, then as an Underwriting Manager for Hershey & Gibbel, and later as a Commercial Account Executive for Horst Insurance. Prior to working in the insurance industry, he served as a College Recruiter for Robert Morris University.
When family members were asked to describe Ron in a few words, the following words and phrases were offered: Great Navigator, Supportive, Encourager, Historian, Wise/Knowledgeable, Great Laugh, SMART!, Loving Father-in-Law, Best Friend, Avid Golfer, Skiing Enthusiast, Passionate Family Man, Proud Scotsman, Hunter, Loving Husband of 58 Years, Awesome Father, Wonderful Grampy.
Family and friends will be received at the Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584, 717-464-5333, on Saturday, February 20, from 9 to 11 AM with a prayer service to immediately follow at 11 AM. Masks are required at all times. Services will be livestreamed and can be accessed by typing the following into your web browser: www.gccws.net/live. A burial service will be conducted at a later date at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
The family welcomes donations to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
