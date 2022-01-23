Ronald A. Smith, Sr. 73, of Lititz, formerly of Madison, Alabama, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at home. Born in Princeton, NJ he was the son of the late Beverly (Tuthhill) and Harley Smith. He was the former husband to Joann Starks.
Ronald was self-employed. He previously owned a trucking company and gas station. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and a die-hard Alabama Crimson Tide fan. He loved to fish. Most of all he cherished spending time with his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews and beloved companion, Boo.
Ronald is survived by his children Ronald A. Smith, Jr. husband of Jen of Lititz and Penny Huegel wife of Rob of Hamilton, NJ; grandchildren: Dylan and Madi Smith and Stephanie, Bobby, and Laura Huegel and great-grandchildren: Bella and Lilly Huegel; siblings: Gregg and Wayne Smith as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Barry and Gary Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence please visit:
