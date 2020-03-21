Ronald A. Kuhn 79, of Lancaster, passed away March 17, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Arthur and Rachel (Weaver) Kuhn. Ronald was the husband of the late Janet M. Kuhn.
Ronald is survived by a son, Craig and his wife Rhodene; grandson, Randy and his wife Heather; 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
