Ron L. Will, 67, of Elizabethtown, and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully on April 4, 2019 in Elizabethtown. He was a beloved son, brother, and uncle; and was devoted to his family, friends, and community of Manheim for many years. He was born in Manheim, and was the son of the late Fern Will Wettig, and the late Clarence R. Wettig, Jr.
Ron was a 1969 graduate of Manheim Central High School. For many years he was employed at Agway in Manheim. An avid bowler, he was active with the Community Bowling League. For over 10 years, Ron coached baseball for the Manheim Community League. He enjoyed his time as Santa for Park City Center and Hershey Chocolate World in the 1990's. Ron had a deep passion for the Manheim Community, where he grew up and always wanted to give back and help wherever he could.
Surviving is a sister-in-law, Susan Caplinger Wettig of East Petersburg, and two nephews: Eric and Shawn Wettig. Preceding him in death are two brothers: Glenn R. Will and Ken R. Wettig.
There were no services.
