Ron Juvonen

Ronald J. Juvonen "Ron" of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving evening, November 24, 2022 at the age of 82. Ron was the son of the late Frank and Selma Juvonen and the brother of the late Irene Hakala and Norm Juvonen. Ron was born on May 13th, 1940, in Worcester, MA close to the family farm in the predominantly Finnish community of Hubbardston. Ron grew up on the family farm mowing hay and tending cows and chickens where he developed a work ethic that would remain throughout his life.
Ron was a standout student/athlete at Gardner HS following in the footsteps of his older brother Norm, an all-Ivy end at Cornell. Ron earned a full scholarship to Harvard University where he graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Engineering and Applied Physics. He was also a starter with the Crimson Football team and played rugby in the off season.
Ron graduated Harvard Class of 62 with a degree, varsity letters, a job with General Electric and a fiance from Boston University. He met his future wife, Densey Cummins at an impromptu drop-in social hostessed by her roommate for some Harvard boys. A chance encounter became a matched set as Ron and Densey spent the next 61 years together.
After a stint with GE where Ron and Densey spent time in Genoa, Italy living a very good life, Ron was awarded a full scholarship to attend Harvard Business School where he excelled graduating #2 in his class and earning recognition as a Baker Scholar. It was a lifelong pet peeve that he missed the #1 spot. After Harvard, Ron and Densey set up shop in New York City. Ron worked for Goldman Sachs as an investment banker while Densey gave birth to their two children, Justina and Erik. In the early 1970s the family moved to a very rural farm in upstate Pennsylvania and Ron set out on his own establishing Downtown Associates a family office/hedge fund with his partner Chip Loomis where Ron remained as General Partner from 1972 until 2012. A truly remarkable 50-year career.
The family moved from upstate PA to Harrisburg eventually settling in Unionville, PA. In addition, Ron and Densey had homes in Palm Beach, FL and Aiken, SC.
Ron worked to live and live he did! Anyone who shook Ron's hand knew that Ron remained a lifelong athlete. Skilled in a wide variety of sports including tennis and golf, Ron's passion was found in a saddle. Ron's horsemanship led to competitive polo where Ron matured into a seasoned owner/player eventually leading his own team, Henley House to victories around the country. Ron and Densey spent many years riding with the Cheshire Hunt in Chester County. Ron was a member of the Lancaster Hamilton Club, Lancaster Country Club, and the Harvard Club of New York. Ron was a former member of the International Polo Club, Palm Beach Polo Club, Vicmead Country Club, Stonewall Golf Club and Palmetto Golf Club.
Ron and Densey moved to Lancaster County PA in 2012 and reside with their daughter, granddaughters, and son-in-law along the banks of the Conestoga River.
Ron was a brilliant, kind, reserved, thoughtful, considerate, and competitive soul. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, and father-in-law. He was Finnish, and epitomized the definition of a Finn; namely,
A reputation for reticence, thoughtfulness, and unemotional behavior. They are quiet, reflective, somber and, for some, seemingly stubborn and standoffish. They are unwilling to speak unless they have something of importance to say. There is a saying that when a Finn says something, they really mean it.
Ron's extended family and friends will love him always and miss him terribly.
Ron is survived by his widow, Densey, his children, Justina Juvonen-Dodge (Art) of Lancaster and Erik of Minneapolis MN. Ron's five grandchildren, Nick, Evelyn and Sawyer Juvonen and Camilla and Sloane Grover-Dodge and brothers-in-law, Tom and Jim Cummins and sister-in-law, Candy Riegelhaupt.
The family also wants to thank Ron's long-term caregivers Jos Gregorio, Jorge Bautista "Goyo" and Alicia Gallegos Leon "Sasa."
The family will gather with friends in January 2023 to celebrate the life of Ron. Please email Justina at justinajuvonen@gmail.com for more details.
Memorial contributions may be sent in Ron's name to The Memory Care Clinic, Willow Valley Charitable Foundation, 100 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, PA 17584.
Please visit Ron's Memorial Page at:
