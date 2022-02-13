Romina "Rosie" McEllhenney, 55, of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
She was the loving wife of Scott G. McEllhenney and daughter of Iris M. Lowe and Tom Harrison.
She is also survived by her son, Vincent Y. McEllhenney and brother, Tommy Harrison.
Rosie worked as a full-time Salesclerk at the Ephrata Fine Wine and Spirits shop. She was a cat lover and enjoyed visiting thrift shops and gardening, especially in the Spring.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
Kindly omit flowers. Cards mailed to the late home would be appreciated.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
