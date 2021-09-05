Romelia S. DeReyes, 101, of Leola, died peacefully on September 2, 2021 at Maple Farms Nursing Center, Akron. Born in San Cristobal Totonicapán, Guatemala, she was the daughter of the late Moises Julian Santiago De Leon and Luisa Francisca Estrada Penalonzo. Romelia was the loving wife of the late José Martin Del Rosario Reyes Aroche. She was a devoted Christian and was a faithful member of Calvary Church, Lancaster. Romelia was a gifted self-employed seamstress and used her creativity to fuel her beautiful handcrafted work. One of Romelia's proudest accomplishments was becoming a United States Citizen with her husband in 1984. She had a love for music, plants and being surrounded by nature. Romelia had a servant's heart and always led by example by spreading kindness and helping anyone who may have needed a helping hand. A tremendous cook, she never let anyone go hungry and had a passion for creating meals that would bring her family together.
Surviving are four children, Jose Reyes husband of Virginia Gates Reyes, Hillsborough, NC, Rodolfo husband of Vivian J. DeReyes, of Mount Joy, Elizabeth "Betty" Reyes Mumma wife of Paul Mumma, of Lancaster, and Ruth Reyes De Leon wife of Enrique De Leon, of Leola, ten grandchildren, Conrad Reyes, Carlton Reyes, Edward S. Mumma, Sheryl R. Zimmer, Heidi Romelia Shannon, Ruth Elizabeth De Leon, Daniel E. De Leon, Benjamin R. Reyes, Lauren T. Reyes, Aaron J. Reyes, and fourteen great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death are a son, Avelino Reyes S., a grandson, Anthony B. Mumma, two sisters, Sara Newberry, Maria Vasquez and several other siblings.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in West Green Tree Brethren Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
