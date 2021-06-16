Roman Nicklaus Astree, 18, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, June 13th, 2021 at Hershey Medical Center. Roman had several heart surgeries as a young child, and his death was related to his ongoing heart complications.
Born in York, PA, but a resident of Lancaster his whole life, he was the son of Kevin Nicklaus and Laurie Lee (Nagle) Astree.
Roman was a recent graduate of Hempfield High School and Lancaster County Career and Technology Center where he studied Interactive Media and Web Design. While a student at Hempfield, he was a member of the Hempfield Marching Knights, Jazz Band and the Symphonic Band. Roman also played trombone in The Bainbridge Band with his mom.
Roman spent most of his spare time running a Discord server and hosting an Online Gaming server that provided services to approximately 5,000 members. Before high school he played basketball with Little Hoopers and HYA with his dad as his Head Coach. Roman loved eating spicy food and spending time with the family cats, especially his cat Cheddar who was with him most of his years. He also spent several summers attending Camp Lionheart which offers resources for children with cardiomyopathy.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Ella Astree; paternal grandparents, Donna Douglas-Bruce and Gerald Astree, maternal grandparents, Mike and Julie Nagle; a great-grandmother, Barbara Wilson; an uncle, Chris Astree; aunts, Stephanie and Janae Astree; and a cousin, Ashton Astree.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Living Hope Community Church, 2823 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. The family requests guests to consider wearing the color green, which was Roman's favorite color. To view the service virtually, please click the following link: https://my.gather.app/remember/roman-astree
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Camp Lionheart, 121 N. Nye's Road, Suite D, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
