Romaine R. Geib, 80, of Hopeland, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at UPMC Lititz.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Charles and Margaret (Reed) Weachter and was the wife of Donald E. Geib with whom she shared 46 years of marriage.
She was a member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, Ephrata.
In earlier years, Romaine was a receptionist for Ephrata National Bank. She loved spending time with family, preparing and eating meals together and spending time with the grandchildren and visiting Hershey Park. She enjoyed watching ice skating and the Hershey Bears. She also enjoyed beach vacations to the Outer Banks, New Jersey and Florida
In addition to her husband, Romaine is survived by two sons, Warren, husband of Robin Bingeman of Akron, Wayne, husband of Paula Bingeman of Lititz; three grandchildren, Emily, wife of Adam Geesaman, Alana Bingeman, Brock Bingeman; two great-granddaughters, Lucy and Jubilee Geesaman, and a brother, Larry, husband of Nancy Weachter of Hopeland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Galen Weachter.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Rev. David Troxler officiating. Interment will take place in the Brickerville Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Romaine's memory may be made to Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Home, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA, 17545.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.