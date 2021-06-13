Romaine Louise Hohenwarter, 85, of Willow Street, passed away at her home in Willow Valley on June 10, 2021. Born and raised in Lancaster City, Romaine was the daughter of the late George and Anna (Beyer) Peterman and the loving wife of the late Thomas A. Hohenwarter, who passed in 1989.
Romaine was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and briefly worked for RCA before dedicating her life to caring for her six children and taking on the role, along with her husband, as a foster parent for many children over the span of 17 years.
A caring, loving, and gentle spirit, Romaine was always making a difference for those around her and in the community. She was a quiet force whose life's purpose was acting in service of others. Her greatest act of service was the faithfulness and dedication in which she cared for her husband of 33 years.
Romaine was a devout Catholic and a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. There she was an extraordinary l minister, administering communion to those in Willow Valley who could no longer attend church, she was involved with the Women's and Mother's clubs, and would volunteer to clean the sanctuary.
She will be dearly missed by her children: Gregory Hohenwarter and his wife Francine, Mark Hohenwarter and his wife Janis, Stephen Hohenwarter and his wife Gail Groves Scott, Donna McElrath and her husband Kenneth, Michael Hohenwarter and his wife Cami, and Susan Phiel and her husband Robert, 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Dosch and her husband Martin and Charles Peterman and his wife Gail, a sister-in-law Kathleen Galie, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and beloved husband Thomas, Romaine is preceded in death by 9 siblings.
Friends and family will be welcomed for a time of viewing Monday, June 14, 2021 from 6:00-8:00pm with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:30pm at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:00am at Historic St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 South Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 with Fr. Brian Olkowski as Celebrant. Guests will be received prior to the Mass starting at 9:00am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Historic St. Mary's Catholic Church at the address above or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com