Romaine Frymyer, age 95, of Lancaster passed away on Friday, August 13, 2022. She was born in Lancaster to the late John R. and Cecilia E. (Judith) Wimer.
In 1946, Romaine married Lloyd Frymyer and the union lasted 54 years until his death. She worked at J.L. Clark and retired from there in 1988. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Bingo and watching Phillies baseball. She was a champion Wii bowler, scoring many 300 games and won a Wii bowling tournament at Brethren Village. She was extremely talented at crocheting and loved to bake. She was a devout Catholic and faithful parish member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
Romaine is survived by two sons: Thomas W. Frymyer (Carolyn) and Douglas E. Frymyer (Vicki); five grandchildren: Thomas W. Frymyer, Jr. (Emily), Heather L. Marchessault (Steven), Brian D. Frymyer (Alyssa), Julie L. Orovets (Paul), and Marc A. Frymyer; and ten great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Romaine is preceded in death by her son Barry J. Frymyer; three brothers: William H. Wimer, Richard F. Wimer and John M. Wimer; and six sisters, Mary Musser, Judith Houck, Jane Leed, Dorothy Blessing, Joan Bireley and her twin sister Theresa L. Zander.
Family will receive friends Thursday, August 18, 2022 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 from 10am-11am. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow beginning at 11am. Interment will be held at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Romaine's memory to St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be made at SnyderFuneralHome.com