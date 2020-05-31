Romaine E. Spangler, 97, Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Martin's Care Home, Littlestown, PA, with loving family by her side.
Born October 6, 1922, in East Berlin, PA, Romaine was the loving wife of the late Harold "Hack" Spangler, sharing 67 years of marriage.
Romaine was an avid bowler and bowled until she was 90 1/2.
Romaine is survived by 4 daughters, Jeanne Bollinger, Joyce Wentz, Julie Spangler, and Jill Fissel; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 9 siblings.
Contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1214 Broadway, Hanover, PA 17331 or Martin's Care Home, 159 Kingsdale Road, Littlestown, PA 17340.
