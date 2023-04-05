Romaine A. Sneath of Willow Street died March 28, 2023 at the age of 85 years. She was the daughter of the late Freeman M. and Charlotte Abel Ford. Born in Lancaster on April 15, 1937, she was the wife of C. Gordon Sneath.
Romaine was a graduate of Hempfield High School and St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, Lancaster.
She was employed by the former St. Joseph Hospital, Lancaster as a registered nurse most of her life, eventually managing their wellness center. Romaine retired from The American Lung Association in 1999.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters; Karen wife of Fredrick M. Tettelbach of VA, Michele Sneath of CO, and two grandsons Jackson Tettelbach and Hunter Tettelbach of VA. Other survivors include siblings Doris Heisey and Annette Kurtz of Mountville, Freeman M. Ford husband of Janet of Cleona.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family thanks the Pink team of Hospice and Community Care for their excellent care of Romaine.
Contributions in Romaine's honor, may be made to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
