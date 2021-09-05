Roma H. Oberholtzer, 97, of Stevens, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Born in East Cocalico Twp., Roma was a daughter of the late George G. & Emma H. (Hirneisen) Garman and the devoted wife of 55 years to Richard E. Oberholtzer until his passing in 2002.
Roma was the last living member of the Denver High School, class of 1941. She loved country living and being a farmer's wife. While working on the farm and raising her family, Roma helped her husband manage Reamstown Mutual Insurance. Roma was deeply rooted in her faith; a lifelong member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, volunteered in the office, and was actively involved with the women's group. Card club was always time she enjoyed with friends. She was an amazing cook and baked the best desserts; her home was always tidy and clean. Most of all, she was an awesome grandma, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest love. Roma's presence brightened a room; her independent and giving spirit blessed all.
Roma is survived by a daughter, Jane L. Wenger of Ephrata; daughter-in-law, Colleen Oberholtzer of Ephrata; four grandchildren, Andrew Wenger (Paula) of Reading, Jason Oberholtzer (Monika) of Poulsbo, WA, Jill Youndt (Jesse) of Denver, Jamie Copeland of Ephrata; and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by son, R. Dean Oberholtzer, and sister, Ardell Garman, who died as a child.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 10th from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S. Muddy Creek Rd., Denver, PA 17517, where the funeral will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at Muddy Creek Cemetery.
In memory of Roma, memorial contributions may be made to Muddy Creek Lutheran Church or the ALS Association at www.als.org/donate. www.goodfuneral.com
