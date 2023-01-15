Rolland R. King, Jr., 89, of Millersville, entered into rest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Born in New York City, he was the son of the late Rolland R. and Lillian King. He was married to the late Janet (Levan) King for 58 years at the time of her passing in July of 2020.
Rolland served as the Mayor of Millersville from 1992-1996 and was a longtime member of Zion Church in Millersville. He was employed by John Herr's Village Market for many years and was known for his expert gardening and cooking skills.
Rolland is survived by 2 children: Ann, wife of Ken Danz of Mount Joy and Rolland III, husband of Brandi King of Washington Boro. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren: Aiden, Autumn, Austin, Zoe, and Zac. He was preceded in death by 3 siblings.
Services and interment will be private at the discretion of the family.
Contributions in Rolland's memory may be made to Zion Church of Millersville, 317 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville. Online guestbook at
A living tribute »