Rolene Grace Lincoln Lewis, 86, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Greensboro, NC with Pastor Charles Baldwin officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
Rolene was born November 7, 1935 in Lancaster, PA to the late Roy Lincoln and Helen Mearig Lincoln.
She was a loving mother, grandma, G.G. (great grandmother), sister and aunt. She was selflessly dedicated to her family and loved ones throughout her life. She was a beautiful soul who was always loving, caring and giving to all she met.
She was an active member of LWML and other ministries at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Clyde, NC for over 3 decades, and for the last 5 years at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Greensboro.
Survivors include her daughters, Deborah L. Row (Barry) and Rebecca L. Phillips (Joe); a sister, Joan Murray; 7 grandchildren, Rachel, Shelby, Mitchell, Jacob, Lorissa, Laura and Joseph, and 12 great grandchildren.
Rolene will be greatly missed here on earth. Heaven has gained an Amazing Angel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 7029 Albert Pick Road, Greensboro, NC 27409.
George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Lewis family with funeral arrangements.