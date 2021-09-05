Rolando Nazir "Peanut" Rivera, 23, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 27, 2021. Born in Hershey, PA, he was the son of Rosa E. Rivera, of Lancaster.
Funeral Services will be on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 3 PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 with Pastor Carmen and Mike Morales officiating. A viewing will be from 1-3 PM. Interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
