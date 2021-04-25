Roland W. Morris, 78, of Lancaster, passed away on April 22, 2021. He was the loving husband of the late Nancy L. Morris. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Roland and Mary Gaul Morris.
Roland spent much of his career as a truck driver with Yesco and more recently with the Manheim Auto Auction. In his spare time, he was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and loved attending country/gospel concerts, and he was a clever jokester. Above all, he was a devoted and loving father to his children all throughout their lives.
He is survived by his two children, Christopher Morris and Matthew Morris, his two grandsons, Kyle Morris and Ryan Morris, and his sister, Marianne G. Morris.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 437 Manor Ave, Millersville, PA 17551 on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Philadelphia Phillies or other Philadelphia sports team attire or team colors encouraged. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
