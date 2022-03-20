Roland "Soupy" Melvin Campbell, 85, of Mount Joy, went home to be with the Lord with his family by his side on Friday, March 18, 2022. Born in Lancaster, Soupy was the son of the late Melvin John and Blanche (Myers) Campbell. He was a devoted and loving husband to Ruth Elizabeth (Brooks) Campbell for 61 years.
Soupy served in the U.S. Navy from 1953-1957 as part of Operation Deep Freeze 1 (traveled to both North and South Pole) aboard USS Edisto. He was honored to have met Admiral Byrd. Upon returning from the Navy, Soupy worked for High Steel as a truck driver for more than 35 years and retired in 2004. He loved his coffee, the outdoors with fishing, and spent meaningful family time hiking Middle Creek.
In addition to his loving wife, Ruth, Soupy is survived by his daughter, Barbara Campbell Rubino and her husband Phil, his sons, Mark Campbell and his wife Gina and Matthew Campbell and 3 loved grandchildren, Andrew, Jasmine and Juliana. Soupy was preceded in death by his grandchild, Adia.
The family will hold a private family Graveside service for his interment at the Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery.
The family asks that In lieu of flowers please love your family, help a stranger, or donate to someone in need; that is the example our dad left.
