Roland Nissley, formerly of Mt. Gretna, entered the great beyond on July 27, 2021 in Litchfield Park, AZ after a life well lived and enjoyed. After attending Ringling College of Art & Design in Sarasota FL, he started his architectural career as a draftsman. He was a registered Architect from 1972 until he retired in 2014. He served in the Air Force, and was a Korean War Vet. Roland was a jazz, classical music and theater aficionado, loved animals, watching football, WW2 history, polka dancing and craft beer.
Roland was born in Manheim, PA on July 1, 1932 and was married to Joyce (Lamparter) Nissley for 57 years. In addition to Joyce, he is survived by his daughter, two granddaughters, 4 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded by his parents, Roy and Katherine Nissley, and his sisters, Nancy Hossler and Pauline Joseph.
Roland and Joyce moved to Phoenix, AZ in 2015 to be near their daughter and extended family. On August 17, 2021, after a brief military honors and personal remembrance ceremony, Roland's ashes will be interred at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Cave Creek. To share condolences, please visit his memorial page at thompsonfuneralchapel.com.
