Roland Lincoln Norton, 92, of Gap, passed away at Chester County Hospital on Saturday, February 19, 2022. He was the loving husband of Dorothy (Dray) Norton. Together, they shared 68 years of marriage.
Born on February 12, 1930 in Coatesville, Roland was the son of the late Gorman H. and Emma (Shirk) Norton. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Harold Norton and Mylin Norton.
Roland was a member of Bridgeville Evangelical Church. He attended Grace Bible Institute and led a Youth Group. He proudly served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a Master Level Mason. In his spare time, he loved camping, boating, fishing, and yard work.
In addition to his wife, Roland is survived by his children Theresa Marie Norton Stewart (wife of Robert) and Timothy Michael Norton (husband of Stephanie); his grandchildren Karla, D.J., and Joshua Walton; and Aaron, Bruce, and Dean Norton; and his great-grandchildren Emma and Kaitlyn Campbell.
A Memorial Service will be held at Bridgeville Evangelical Church at 59571 Division Highway, Narvon, PA 17555 on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends will be received at the church from 9:00-11:00 AM.
