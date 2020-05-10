Roland E. Bollacker, 88, of Lititz, PA went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born in Schenectady, New York, the son of the late Florence (Blair) and Albertus Bollacker. He was the loving husband to the late Margaret (Miller) for over 42 years who passed in 2008.
Prior to his retirement, he was a meat cutter at Pantry Pride. He was a long time member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Roland loved to stay busy. He enjoyed traveling in his R.V. and visiting Thousand Trails Campgrounds, especially over the winter in Florida. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family.
He is survived by his step children: Carole R. Ernst, wife of Carl of Lancaster and David P. Martin, husband of Marsha of Rome City, Indiana.; 5 grandchildren: Chad R. Johnson, husband of Tracy; Christie R. Diller, wife of Keith; J. Ralph Ernst; Andrew D. Martin, husband of Elizabeth; Carrie E. Purgason, wife of Adam, and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister.
A Private Family Viewing will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Interment will be held in the Rohrerstown Mennonite Cemetery, East Hempfield Twp., PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
