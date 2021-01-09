Roger William Murray, 71, of Lancaster, passed away on January 5, 2021 in the comfort of his home with family by his side. Roger, or Bill, as known by all, was born in Paradise, PA to the late Roger and Verna Feister Murray.
Bill was a graduate of Octorara High School and University of Pittsburgh with a degree in mechanical engineering. He worked for PP&L in Allentown for 37 years.
He was an incredible handyman and loved wood working and building. There was really nothing he couldn't accomplish and he loved a challenge! He was always there to offer help or assistance to friends and family when it was needed. Bill was also an avid golfer and hunter, enjoyed spending time up at his cabin, and never missed an opportunity to share an Old Milwaukee and a laugh. Most of all, he was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.
Bill is survived by his wife of 47 years Susan Winters Murray, daughter Kimberly, wife of Adam Weber, son Douglas and daughter-in-law Jennifer, two sisters Judy, wife of James Jackson, and Carol, wife of Michael Lichty, two grandchildren William and Ainsley Weber, and step-grandchild Jackson Weber, mother-in-law Lucene Winters, several aunts, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.
Thank you to Homeland at Home Hospice for their end of life care.
A special thank you to Monica, our angel here on Earth, for taking such incredible, loving care of Bill up to his last day.
Originally diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, he was later officially diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy. Bill decided to donate his body to Science Care for research in order to help others in the future. There will be a celebration of his beautiful life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or cards, donations can be made to The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition: https://multiplesystematrophy.org online or by mail, for continued research of this rare neurological disease that took Bill's beautiful smile, loving heart, and Spirit from us before we were ready to say goodbye. He will be in our hearts always.