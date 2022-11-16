Roger Wayne Bixler, 78, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Lancaster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harry and Charlotte (Burtnett) Bixler and was married to the late Nancy Mae (Henry) Bixler who died in 2019.
Roger was a long-time member of Southern Manheim Township Fire Company and he also volunteered with the fire police. He enjoyed old western films, Phillies baseball, and spending time with his granddaughter.
Surviving is his son, Roger W. Bixler II married to Jennifer; his granddaughter, Megan Bixler; his siblings, Theodore "Ted" Bixler married to Joan, Randy Bixler married to Marilyn, Ardella "Snooze" Bixler, and Corinne "Connie" Becker married to Richard. He was preceded in death by his wife, and his brother, Charles "Butch" Bixler.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, PA.
If desired contributions in his name can be made to Southern Manheim Township Fire Company, 1396 Orchard Street, Lancaster, PA, 17601.
Please visit Roger's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »