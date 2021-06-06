Roger Riggers, 69, of Columbia, died unexpectedly after a brief vacation to his home state of Florida. Born March 12, 1952, he graduated from the Atlanta Art Institute in Georgia with a degree in Photography.
He loved traveling and exploring different cities across the country, always with his dogs. His beloved canine companion, Merlot, was with him when he passed. He is survived by his nephew, Sean Corey Adams, and his great-niece, Aurora Adams.
Roger was a faithful friend and dedicated employee who would do anything for anybody to help them out. He will be missed by many, especially his co-workers at Shank's Tavern in Marietta.
A living tribute »