Roger N. Duvall, Jr., age 54, of Peach Bottom, PA, passed away of natural causes at his home on Sunday, February 21, 2021. He was the loving husband of Donna L. Horst Duvall with whom he celebrated 7 years of marriage. He was born in Lancaster, son of Judy Carr Houghton of Peach Bottom and the late Roger N. Duvall, Sr. He was also the step son of Patricia Duvall Holt wife of Ted Holt of Columbia.
He was a graduate of Octorara High School class of 1984. Roger was a proud veteran of the Marine Corps. He worked as a truck driver for Pennsy Supply. He attended Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycle and loved the company of his trusty companion his schnauzer Mei-Lynn.
Also surviving is a daughter, Rian Duvall of Oxford, 2 step daughters: Alyssa wife of Robert Bunton of Lititz, Taylor wife of Austin Groff of Paradise and 2 step grandsons.
A private graveside service will take place at Calvary Monument Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »