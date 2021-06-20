Roger Mark Ragan, 53, of Mount Joy, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of Lois (Zell) Ragan of Bainbridge and the late Bobby J. Ragan. Roger was the husband of Deborah (Potts) Ragan.
Roger graduated from Lower Dauphin High School class of 1986. He later received his associate's degree from the Pennsylvania College of Technology. Roger enjoyed golfing, working on the farm and his dogs.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Deborah and mother, Lois, is a sister, Deb Kilmer, wife of Brian of Bainbridge; three nieces, Spensir Kilmer of Middletown, Alexxa Ney, wife of Patrick of Hummelstown, and Jordann Latta of Bainbridge; and two nephews, Kaleb Kilmer, husband of Brittany of Hershey and Eli Kilmer of Harrisburg.
