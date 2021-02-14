Roger Lee Howard, 75, of East Petersburg, PA, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
Born in Harrisonburg, VA, he was the husband of Nancy Kautz Howard and they would have been celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary on February 20th. He was the son of the late Robert and Ruby Kyger Hess.
Roger was a member of the Lancaster Church of the Brethren and worked as a Line Leader for Armstrong World Industries. He was a Life Member of the East Petersburg Fire Company, serving for 56 years. He was a member of the Elstonville Sportsman Club and served as a past Constable for over 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching the Washington Redskins, working on cars, as he was a good mechanic himself, but most of all he loved being with his grandchildren and family.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy and four sons, Roger L. Howard, Jr., husband of Wanda, East Petersburg, PA, Rodney K., husband of Kristen Howard, Mountville, PA, Daniel C. Howard, Wrightsville, PA, Douglas S., husband of Tiffanie Howard, East Petersburg, PA, 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his half-brother, Roger S. Hess, Mount Joy, PA and his half-sister, Brenda Hess, Ephrata, PA. He was preceded in death by his son, Ronald K. Howard who died in 1971, a great-grandson, and his brother Ronald C. Howard who died in 2008.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Roger's Life Celebration Funeral Service at The Groff's Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 W. Orange St. (corner of W. Orange and Pine Streets), Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with The Rev. Misty Wintsch officiating. The family will receive friends at The Groff's on Tuesday from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. and on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment at East Petersburg Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to East Petersburg Fire Company, 6076 Pine Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520 or the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
