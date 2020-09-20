Roger L. Mellott, 66, of Ephrata, passed away on September 14, 2020 at Wellspan, Ephrata. He was the husband of the late Lois Kling Mellott who preceded him in death in 2007. Born in Indiana, PA, he was the son of the late Clarence and Dorothy Burkey Mellott.
Roger graduated from Cocalico High School, Class of 1972 and proudly served his country in the U.S.M.C. in the Vietnam War. He retired in 2012 from the Bob Evans Restaurant in Hershey.
He was a member of the Ephrata Community Church and the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1008. Roger enjoyed cooking, gardening, and loved the Christmas Holidays.
He is survived by a step daughter, Mellissa L. Melendez; brother Ralph E., husband of Pamela Mellott; sister Mildred A. Perdue and his niece, Crystal R. Statler also survives. His sister Cynthia J. Statler, preceded him in death in 2006.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Habecker Mennonite Cemetery, 451 Habecker Road, Lancaster PA 17603 with Pastor Dennis Scalese, officiating. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions in Roger's memory may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.
