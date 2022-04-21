Roger J. Weber, 80, of Middletown, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at his home. His wife Pattie was by his side. Born in Lancaster on June 5, 1941, he was the son of the late Jacob and Mary Rogers Weber.
Roger was a 1960 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster. During his senior year he played safety on the school's undefeated football team. Employed as a produce manager for Weis Markets for over 20 years, Roger was instrumental in opening several stores in the Lancaster area. He later worked for Nestle Foods and completed his working career as a school bus driver for the Derry Township School District (a job he adored) where he was known to students as "Mr. Roger".
He was an avid hunter during archery and rifle seasons his entire adult life and mentored/taught several young hunters. Following his retirement in 2004, Roger took to the road as a full time RV-er along with his wife Pattie and dog Puddy. Together, they explored the U.S., Canada, and Mexico for five years. Roger was very active with Carolina Poodle Rescue where he and his wife adopted four poodles, one of whom they trained as a therapy dog.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia L Kullman Weber whom he was married to for 25 years; daughters, Annette C Eshleman wife of Todd Dalton of Austin, Texas, and Karen Weber-Zug of Columbia; four grandchildren; six great-granddaughters; and fur babies, Samantha, Lucas, and Lily. In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Patrick Zug; sister, Mary "Betty" McCardle; and nephew Timothy Wolf.
Roger was a warrior, who courageously fought prostate cancer for 12 years. His strong faith and positive attitude were always at the ready, helping him cope and uplifting those around him.
A Celebration of Roger's Life will be held Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM in St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 850 Hill Church Road, Hummelstown. His pastor, The Rev. Daniel Shantu, will officiate. A visitation will be held Thursday at the church from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown; is entrusted with the arrangements. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Luna's Legacy Carolina Poodle Rescue, a medical fundraiser for rescued dogs, https://carolinapoodlerescue.org/donation/ Online condolences may be shared at www.trefzandbowser.com