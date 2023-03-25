Roger G. Floyd, 87, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Roy and Mabel Floyd. He was the beloved husband to Myrtle (Brooks) Floyd with whom he shared over 61 years of marriage.
Roger was a graduate of Hempfield High School, and later received his associate degree from Stevens Trade School. He was a dedicated employee of New Holland Sales Stables for over 50 years, prior to his retirement in 1998. Roger also served 2 years in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1960.
Roger always had a strong Christian faith and special relationship with his Lord and Savior. His family affectionately refer to him as the greatest of all timein many ways. He was extremely kind and gentle, always willing to lend a hand, humble, and downright cool. He had a great sense of humor and wit up to and including his final day. Roger cherished the quality time he got to spend with his children and grandchildren, whether that be playing cards, family game night, doing puzzles, or watching old Westerns. He also loved reading, hiking, and anything to do with history or geography. Most of all, Roger will be remembered for his wonderful and dedicated role as a husband, father, and grandfather. He was extremely blessed to be surrounded by most of his loving family during his final days.
In addition to his wife Myrtle, Roger is survived by his 4 children: Craig Floyd (Wanda), Brian Floyd, Audra Christensen (Erik), and Bradley Floyd (Trina); 9 grandchildren: Jordan Sheckart (Alexa), Aaron Sheckart (Hayley), Aubrie, Alek, and Bryce Christensen, Skylar Floyd (Hannah), Jaden Floyd, Ellie Christensen, and Sydney Floyd; 2 great-grandchildren; Sydney Clawges and Brody Sheckart; and several beloved nieces and grandnieces. He is also survived by his beloved four-legged companion, Misty. Roger was predeceased by his 15 siblings.
A viewing will be held from 4-6 PM on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster. A celebration of Roger's life will begin at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to American Heart Association, heart.org, American Kidney Fund, kidneyfund.org, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com