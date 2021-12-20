Roger G. Cline, 90, of Kirkwood, PA passed away at his residence on Saturday, December 18, 2021. He and his wife Janet Whiteside Cline would have celebrated 57 years of marriage this coming Christmas eve. Born in Harrisville, MD, on April 20, 1931, he was the son of the late Burnard W. and Ruth Garvin Cline, Sr.
Roger was raised and worked on the family farm which he continued to do after his retirement. He also had been employed by Town and Country Hardware Store owned by Rodney Whiteside. He later worked as an HVAC service man for Alger Oli Co. from which he retired after 20 plus years of service.
He was a member of West Nottingham Church until his move from that church to Union Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon and Elder and many other capacities.
Roger enjoyed working around the yard, attending family events, gardening, and helping out at the family farm.
Surviving besides his wife Janet is a brother, Burnard W. (Eleanor) Cline, Jr. of Fair Hill, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Road, Kirkwood, PA on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10:00AM with Rev. Scott Phillips officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:00AM until the time of service. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
