Roger Francois Asso, Sr.

Beloved husband to Joan (Mowery) Asso. They were married 58 years on August 28, 2023. Beloved father of 8 children, 5 sons and 3 daughters. Grandfather of 36 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Roger was a graduate of Thaddeus Stevens Trade School for carpentry. He was a carpenter for over 50 years. He honorably served in the Vietnam war. Roger received a draft notice for the French Army that same time as well, due to dual citizenship.
Funeral services will be Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Viewing at 10 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM.
