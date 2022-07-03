Inventor, Coach, Baseball/Softball Field Builder Roger E. Hall, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday June 20, 2022 at the age of 83. Roger was born and raised in Harrisburg, graduating from John Harris High School in 1958. In his early years, Roger worked at Harrisburg Steel. He was also a salesman for the Mitchum Company. In addition, he cherished his time as a member of the West Shore Drum & Bugle Corps.
Beginning in the 1970's, Roger began his long journey of inventing and engineering the first baseball/softball breakaway base for the purpose of preventing sliding injuries. After about 20 years of experimentation and hard work, he established the final product, naming it the Rogers Break Away Base System. Assisted by the director of the Institute of Preventative Sports Medicine, Dr. David Janda, and endorsed by former major league baseball player, Tommy Davis, it was installed at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, PA, the ASA (now USA) Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, OK, and the 1996 Summer Olympics women's softball field in Atlanta, GA. Many professional minor league baseball stadiums, college, high school, and recreational baseball/softball fields around the world have installed his base system.
From 1980 to 2010 Roger volunteered much of his time refurbishing softball and baseball fields in the Elizabethtown area and Harrisburg. After refurbishing the Little League baseball field beside his childhood home in Cloverly Heights Park, in south Harrisburg, the Men of the Southeast League named it "Roger Hall / Earl Moore Field" in honor of Roger and longtime coach Earl Moore. One of Roger's greatest professional projects and accomplishments was engineering and building the new women's collegiate softball field at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Over the years, Roger coached a variety of baseball and softball teams in Lancaster County and Dauphin County from youth through adult age. He was the head coach for the Elizabethtown College Baseball Team from 1984-1987. He also played many years of organized amateur softball, enjoying much of his career wearing the West Shore Treeman uniform alongside his brother, Bob, and nephew, Bobby Jr. As a secondary hobby, Roger thoroughly enjoyed playing golf with his friends, especially at the former Hershey Parkview Golf Course.
Roger is survived by his daughter, Crystal (Kevin) Ferris of Duncannon and brother, Reed Hall of Lewistown. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Wilma (Anderson) Hall on February 14, 2020 and parents, Raymond Hall, Sr. and Charlotte (Miller) Hall.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday July 9, 2022 from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc., 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg followed by a memorial service beginning at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. Alan Echard, officiating. Those wishing to share memories or condolences with the family may visit BitnerCares.com.
