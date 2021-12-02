Roger Calvin Olesen died peacefully on November 15, 2021, of natural causes while under hospice care in Bradenton, FL.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Olesen, two biological children and four step children. He had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he loved deeply. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Mariam Olesen.
Roger lived most of his life in Manheim, PA where his heart remained throughout his life. He was a lifetime member of the Manheim VFW. Roger will be missed by family and friends.
Plant a tree in memory of Roger Olesen
A living tribute »
A living tribute »