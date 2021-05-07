Roey Lee "Lobo" Parsons, Jr., age 54, of Christiana, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. He was the companion of Pamela Wonder Rogalis. He was born in West Grove, son of Roey, Sr. & Jane Coomes Parsons of Georgetown, DE.
In the past he had owned Spartan Remodelers and was presently a Harley-Davidson mechanic. He graduated from Solanco High School class of 1985. He enjoyed working on and riding Harley-Davidsons.
He is also survived by 3 children: Ashley Jane Smith of London, KY, Earl Cody Parsons and Samuel Cole Parsons of Bowie, MD, grandson, Samuel Chance Parsons, sister, Alice wife of Matthew Stewart of Port Deposit, MD, niece, Amber Stewart and nephew, Matthew Stewart. He was preceded in death by a son, Roey Chance Parsons.
Funeral service will take place from the Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church, 303 West Christine Road, Nottingham, PA on Saturday, May 15th at 2 p.m., with Pastors Jimmy Roland and Charlie Cannoy officiating. There will be a time to greet the family on Saturday from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a gofundme account to help with funeral expenses. Visit gofundme.com and type "Help Lee Ride Off To Paradise" in the search bar. shiveryfuneralhome.com