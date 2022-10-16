Rodney R. Leibhart, 82, of St. Peter's Apartments, Columbia, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at home. He was born in York, son of the late Donald S. and Betty Duncan Leibhart. Rodney was the manager at Bauer's Shoe Store, Lancaster, for many years. He was a member of First Assembly of God, Lancaster.
Surviving are two daughters: Maresa A. Heeks, Lancaster and Suzan J. (John) Creek, West Virginia. Five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
