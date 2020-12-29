Rodney M. Whiteside, 85, of Milroy and formerly of Oxford, entered into rest on December 21, 2020 at his home. Born in West Grove, he was the son of the late S. Milton, Sr., and Mazie E. (Howett) Whiteside.
Rodney was a graduate of Solanco High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. Rodney owned and operated Town and Country Hardware Store in Oxford from the mid 1960's until the late 1970's. He was later self-employed as a sales representative for many years. Rodney was a member of the Oxford Masonic Lodge and other area fraternal organizations.
He is survived by a brother, S. Milton, Jr., husband of Joan Whiteside of Quarryville; a nephew, Gerald, husband of Colleen Whiteside of Willow Street; and nieces, Sandra, wife of Howard Reyburn of Oxford; and Jamie Marriott of Alabama. Rodney was preceded in death by a niece, Jackie Harrison.
A graveside service will take place at Union Cemetery, 5637 Street Road, Kirkwood, PA on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Presbyterian Church at the above address. Online guestbook at:
