Rodney L. Lantz, 57, of Willow Street, passed away peacefully at the Bob Fryer & Family Inpatient Center for Hospice & Community Care on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Jonas & Kay Lantz. Rodney was the loving husband of Lisa Mahoney-Lantz. They were married for 32 years.
Rodney graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School in 1983. He was a talented athlete, excelling in football and wrestling. A true outdoorsman, Rodney avidly enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a master tradesman, who enjoyed working with his hands. He was often found laboring over home projects or woodworking. Rodney also found great joy in grilling and cooking for his family. At the time of his passing, Rodney was employed as a Field Operations Manager for Horst Excavating.
Surviving in addition to his parents and wife, is his daughter, Trisha Lantz of West Chester, his son, Remington Lantz of Willow Street, his brother, Gregory Lantz of Strasburg, his four nieces, and his two nephews.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rodney’s funeral service at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 11 AM. There will be a visitation at the church on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 10 AM until the time of the funeral service. Interment will be in the Willow Street Mennonite Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers kindly consider a memorial contribution to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-3125.
