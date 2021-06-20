Rodney L. Brewster, 57, of Denver, passed away at home on Thursday, June 17, 2021. He was the longtime caring companion of Larry Zerbe and dear friend of David Grammas.
Rodney was a U.S. Army Veteran. Originally from Arkansas, Rodney enjoyed both west coast and east coast living. Before settling in Denver, PA, Rodney had lived in California for several years. He had many work interests but the one he enjoyed most was running a second-hand shop in Hawaii with his partner, Larry. Rodney was an avid reader; he enjoyed books of all kinds. He was happiest spending time with Larry and their feline friends, Calico and Rainbow. Rodney's gentle, caring nature will be greatly missed.
Services will be private.
