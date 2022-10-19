Rodney Kenneth "Rod" Bisking, 73, of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born in Lancaster County on November 7, 1948.
Rod graduated Hempfield High School in 1966. Upon graduating, Rod enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served as a mechanic. Among his assignments, he was stationed in Guam and worked on B-52 Stratofortresses.
After the Air Force, Rod was employed by Armstrong World Industries for over 30 years. At Armstrong, he was a Corlon production line leader and union representative. Rod received many performance awards, and he retired in 2005.
Rod was passionate about sports; the Philadelphia Eagles were his favorite team. Additionally, he enjoyed working on classic cars. One of his most notable cars was a 1971 cherry-red Ford Mustang Mach 1.
Rod was a member of the Episcopal Church. He is preceded in death by his mother Gladys Finnefrock and is survived by his stepdaughter Whitney Freno, ne Anderson, wife of Dr. Brian Freno of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Rod will be interred at Conestoga Memorial Park in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
