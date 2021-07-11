Rodney "Harryo" Mayburn Harrison

Rodney M. Harrison, 59 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2021. He was the son of the late Frank Edward and Annabelle (Gray) Harrison. He was the loving father to Laver Lamont Hammond, Tyshon Anthony Thomas, Lakima Renee Harrison, Roshon Marie Harrison, Jalisa Nicole Harrison, Rodney Mayburn Harrison, Jr., and Journey McGeachy Harrison.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 16 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602, from 9-10 AM. A funeral service will be held at 10 AM, with interment at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery to follow. Flowers and donations will be accepted by the family. To view more information and to leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »