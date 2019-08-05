Rodney G. Myers

Rodney Grant Myers, 67, of Landisville, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Kathleen M. (Davis) Myers. They were married on December 16, 1972.
A Well Driller, Rodney was involved with the family business, Myers Bros. Drilling Contractors, Salunga from 1971 until his illness.
Born May 14, 1952, in Lancaster, and raised in Salunga, he was the son of the late Edward Grant and Betty Jane (Stoner) Myers. Rodney graduated from Hempfield in 1971.
Also surviving are two sons; Matthew G. Myers, and Christopher M. Myers, husband of Heather; four grandchildren; two brothers; Dennis W. Myers, husband of Joan and Rodger Grant Myers, husband of Nancy.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rodney's Celebration of Life Funeral Service from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Wednesday morning, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, Lancaster on Wednesday morning between 9:30-11:00 a.m. Interment will be held in the Salunga Mennonite Cemetery, Salunga, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Rodney's memory to the Hershey Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central PA, 745 West Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033.
