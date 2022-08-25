Rodney G. Martin, 50, of East Earl, died August 11, 2022, as the result of an airplane accident in Metz, WV. His wife of 27 years, Regina K. (Martin) Martin, survives.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Lloyd and Lydia (Good) Martin, of East Earl. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by six children: Blake married to Veronica Martin, East Earl, Geneva, married to Joshua Weaver, Sinking Springs, Grant Martin, fianc of Luanna Zimmerman, Vince Martin, Lyle Martin, and Brent Martin, all at home, and five siblings: Glenn married to Esther Martin, New Holland, Gerald married to Ada Martin, New Holland, Brenda married to Harold Martin, Mohnton, Arnold married to Melanie Martin, East Earl, and Keith married to LuAnn Martin, East Earl.
He was an active member of Blue Ball Mennonite Church and served in various ways. Rod kept his family priority and enjoyed taking them flying, hunting, to their family cabin and on numerous trips. He enjoyed working in sales at Martin Water Conditioning, Ephrata. Rod loved the Lord and was involved in various ministries. He was a representative for Allegheny Boys Camp and served on the aviation board for Jungle Breezes. He also enjoyed teaching for Anabaptist Financial and Engaged Couples Classes for Ebenezer's Discipleship Ministries. Rod liked to sing and was administrator for Eternal Praise Youth Chorale, in which his children were also involved.
We thank God for the life Rod lived and the legacy he left with us.
His funeral will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Rd., East Earl with Joel Martin, David Showalter, Michael Zimmerman, and Jay Paul Weaver officiating. Interment will be in Blue Ball Mennonite Cemetery. Friends will be received at Weaverland on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. and on Monday from 9 to 10 a.m.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Rod Martin Family Support fund at Blue Ball Mennonite Church (http://blueballmennonitechurch.org/rod-martin-family-support). The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
