Rodney E. Moseman Dec. 11, 2020

Rodney was born in Lancaster on February 3, 1939 to Theodore and Mary Moseman. He graduated in 1957 from J.P. McCaskey High School and upon graduation he worked as a draftsman for The Hamilton Watch Company and Datcon. He was an inventor and a patent holder for multiple tools and gauges.
In 1972 Rodney opened Bicycle World in Lititz, PA. He was a respected and renowned frame builder and a longtime member of the Lancaster Bicycle Club. Upon retirement in 1993 Rodney travelled with his wife and riding buddies, bicycling throughout much of the world and in 2002 cycled across the U.S.
Surviving in addition to his wife Verna, of 51 years, are children: Chris, husband of Jill, Andrew, husband of Sheila, Jeffrey, husband of Tammy, grandchildren: Joshua and Matthew, and a daughter-in-law Diane, wife of Jonathan, who passed in death in 2008 and who was like a daughter.
In addition to Jonathan, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joanne and parents Mary and Theodore.
He was longtime member of the Lititz Church of the Brethren where he served as a Deacon. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
