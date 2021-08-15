Rodney D. Wike, 69, of Denver, passed away at home, Thursday, August 12, 2021. Born in Ephrata, PA, he was a son of the late Donald & Ruth (Schickram) Wike, and the devoted companion to Patricia ‘Patty' A. (Pirone) Wike.
Rod was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1970. He was a former truck driver for Clair Brothers and Sauder Fuels. Rod was known for his friendly smile and comradery at the Reamstown Athletic Association (‘The Club') where he was the steward and bartender for more than 25 years. He was an avid Penn State and Philadelphia sports fan, holding season tickets for both the Phillies and Eagles games. Rod was always in a good mood, except when his teams were losing. Rod valued friendship; he had many, many friends. He loved antiquing and going out to explore local craft beers with his friends. He enjoyed traveling; sports games and Rolling Stones concerts were his favorite destinations, along with annual trips to Castle in the Sand in Ocean City, MD. Rod will be remembered for his resilience, friendly presence, his sports enthusiasm, and contagious laugh. His energy will forever be felt in the places he loved; you can bet on that!
In addition to his former spouse, Patty, Rod is survived by two brothers, Greg Wike and Gary Wike; two sisters, Lori Wike and Susan Lloyd; stepdaughter, Melissa Lemay; dear friends, Gary Shirker and Rick Horning; and his canine buddy, Max. He was predeceased by three brothers, Robert Wike, Barry Wike, and Randy Wike.
A Viewing will be held Mon., Aug. 16th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA 17567. Interment is private at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sat., Sept. 11th, beginning at 12:00 noon in the Reamstown Athletic Assoc., 76 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA.
In memory of Rod, please send contributions to HUP (Hospital of the Univ. of Pennsylvania), where Rod was treated and cared for as a two-time cancer survivor: www.pennmedicine.org/giving, Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. www.goodfuneral.com
A living tribute »