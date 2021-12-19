Rodman “Rodi” Rodgers passed away peacefully in his home in New Holland on December 16, 2021 with his family around him. He was born in Pottsville, PA and lived in Hamburg during his youth.
Rodi graduated from Hamburg High School and eventually moved to the Lititz area. Rodi was the president of Rodi’s Garage in Lititz and also the owner of The Wild Goose Gallery in Intercourse, PA. He had many hobbies and interests, including racing dirt bikes and riding his Harley. He has a cabin in Orbisonia that he spent many weekends with his sons. Rodi was a hard worker and never took a break from work or life.
Rodi is survived by his three children, Tansy Rodgers and Lou Ferrari; Brandon Rodgers and wife Tammy (Nolt); and Jared Rodgers and Nikki Newcomer plus the children’s mother/ex-wife Debra Rodgers. He is also survived by two brothers, Robert Rodgers and Matthew Rodgers; his parents, Richard and Alma Rodgers of Lititz; his nieces, Claudia, Samantha, and Chelsea; nephew, Quentin; grand-niece, Octavia; and grand-nephew Shoshen. His oldest brother Jeffry Rodgers preceded him in death in 2008.
A viewing will be held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Humane League of Lancaster County at humanepa.org or 2195 Lincoln Highway E, Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com