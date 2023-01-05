Rodger A. Seiler, 59, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
He was born in Lebanon to the late Rodger B. and Eleanor M. (Massar) Seiler and was the husband of Debra (Latshaw) Seiler. They shared 32 years together.
He was a member of Pine Meadows Golf League. He loved football and was a Washington "Redskins" and Baltimore Orioles fan. He loved his grandchildren and they were his life. They loved their "Pop Pop". He also loved his cat, Ellie.
In addition to his wife, Rodger is survived by 2 sons, Chad Gordon, fiance of Monica Cassler of Wernersville, Richard Gordon, fiance of Ashley Dehart of Ephrata; 3 grandchildren, Jaxon, Callie, and Avery; sister, Patty, wife of Bill McCorkel of Lebanon; brother, Robert Seiler, husband of Melinda of Lebanon; niece, Melissa and nephew, Tim.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Rollie Gordon and brother, Timothy Seiler.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM.
Memorial contributions in Rodger's memory may be made to Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
